Οι πιο σέξι διάσημες μαμάδες (PHOTOS)

Σύνταξη-επιμέλεια: tempo team | Τετάρτη, 11.05.11 01:28
 

Την περασμένη Κυριακή γιόρτασαν οι μητέρες ολόκληρου του κόσμου και μαζί τους οι πιο «καυτές» διάσημες μαμάδες όλων των εποχών. Παρακάτω δείτε το top-10 του πλανήτη, στο οποίο περιλαμβάνονται ονόματα όπως αυτά των Monica Bellucci, Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford και της Penelope Cruz. Φυσικά, από τη λίστα δεν θα μπορούσε να λείπει η ασυναγώνιστη Angelina Jolie, ενώ ως bonus θα βρείτε και τη Natalie Portman, η οποία λίαν συντόμως θα αποτελέσει την πιο σέξι μαμά της παγκόσμιας σόουμπιζ!

Heidi Klum

Monica Bellucci

Cindy Crawford

Jessica Alba

Miranda Kerr

Salma Hayek

Penelope Cruz

Sofia Vergara

Angelina Jolie

Alessandra Ambrosio

Bonus: Natalie Portman

