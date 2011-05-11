|
Οι πιο σέξι διάσημες μαμάδες (PHOTOS)
|Σύνταξη-επιμέλεια: tempo team | Τετάρτη, 11.05.11 01:28
|
Την περασμένη Κυριακή γιόρτασαν οι μητέρες ολόκληρου του κόσμου και μαζί τους οι πιο «καυτές» διάσημες μαμάδες όλων των εποχών. Παρακάτω δείτε το top-10 του πλανήτη, στο οποίο περιλαμβάνονται ονόματα όπως αυτά των Monica Bellucci, Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford και της Penelope Cruz. Φυσικά, από τη λίστα δεν θα μπορούσε να λείπει η ασυναγώνιστη Angelina Jolie, ενώ ως bonus θα βρείτε και τη Natalie Portman, η οποία λίαν συντόμως θα αποτελέσει την πιο σέξι μαμά της παγκόσμιας σόουμπιζ!
Heidi Klum
Monica Bellucci
Cindy Crawford
Jessica Alba
Miranda Kerr
Salma Hayek
Penelope Cruz
Sofia Vergara
Angelina Jolie
Alessandra Ambrosio
Bonus: Natalie Portman
